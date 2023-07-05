Feeling Like Fall Today, but Warming Just Around Corner

TODAY: A cool morning in progress with most of us in the 50s and some even in the 40s northwest! A quiet and calmer day, but that will chance as we once again begin to see the winds strengthen throughout your morning. Temperatures cool back down after the 4th of July as cooler high pressure starts to move in behind the cold front. Highs today will be comparable to average highs for the second half of September: 60s to low 70s! Breezy with northerly gusts to 25 mph.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Expect 70s for Thursday and low 80s for Friday for highs to round out the work week. The best chances of rain are low but not nonexistent for your Friday for some evening showers

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for Sunday morning. These will mostly be rain showers, but do not be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder.

NEXT WEEK: We continue to enjoy our temperatures in the ,id to low 80s to start our 2nd week of July. The rain chances continue to be low.

