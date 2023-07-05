Cooking with Cash Wa
Early July Cooldown

Next chance of rain/storms arrives by the end of the week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TONIGHT:

It’s been a quiet and calmer day, but MUCH cooler! High pressure has moved in and brought a cooldown. High temperatures today have been in the 60s! Feeling much more like fall than early July! A bit of a breeze and cloudy skies makes it feel even cooler.

Late tonight and overnight, clouds will start to decrease. Clearing skies and high pressure means a chilly night and morning! Lows by Thursday morning will drop into the 40s and low 50s. This will be the coolest temperatures in the extended forecast.

THURSDAY:

The start to our Thursday will be quite chilly for this time of year. Average is upper 50s and we will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will have more sunshine to work with into the afternoon hours that will help to warm things back up! We will still be a bit below average (which is upper 70s to low 80s) but about 10 degrees or so warmer than Wednesday.

There may be a few showers and storms along the International border in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be dry ahead of Friday storms.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A warmer morning is expected with temperatures in the 50s along with cloudier skies. cold front moves through from Canada and showers/thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the front. Temperatures in the afternoon will be coolest north behind the cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be similar to Thursday’s.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for Sunday. These will mostly be rain showers, but do not be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder.

NEXT WEEK: We continue to enjoy our temperatures in the mid to low 80s to start our 2nd week of July. The rain chances continue to be low.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

