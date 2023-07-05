Deputies free Bald Eagles stuck together on MN lake

NEAR WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Bald Eagles were saved from potentially drowning in a Minnesota Lake.

The Cass County, MN Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, July 3, deputies came across an odd sight on Leech Lake just outside of Walker.

Deputies on boat patrol found two eagles locked together and struggling in the water. Deputies say after inspecting the animals, they found the eagles talons and wings were stuck, likely from a mid-air fight.

Authorities say at the time, both eagles were struggling to keep their heads above water.

The deputies were able to safely get the birds untangled and watched them both make their way back to shore and fly away.

