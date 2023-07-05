Cooking with Cash Wa
Busy Independence Day for metro fire departments

Source: Gray News Media
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire departments in the FM metro had a busy night and early morning from the July 4th holiday into the 5th.

Since 10 p.m. on July 4, the Fargo Fire Department responded to 14 fire calls. Most of them were for a garbage fire and were cleared in under half an hour.

In that same time period, Moorhead and West Fargo Fire Departments also responded to a combined five fire calls in their respective cities.

The likely culprit is fireworks or sparklers starting things on fire or fireworks not put out properly that reignited.

