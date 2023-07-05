Cooking with Cash Wa
Becker County looking to identify possible witness to deadly crash

Possible witness in Becker County crash.
Possible witness in Becker County crash.(Becker County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck and trailer. They say the vehicle was in the area of County Highway 5 and County Highway 4 near Cormorant, Minnesota on June 18.

Officials say the driver could be a witness to a deadly crash around 3:45–4:00 a.m.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the owner, or anyone who may be able to identify the owner, to contact Investigator Adam Kumpula at 218-847-2661.

