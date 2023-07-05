Becker County looking to identify possible witness to deadly crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck and trailer. They say the vehicle was in the area of County Highway 5 and County Highway 4 near Cormorant, Minnesota on June 18.

Officials say the driver could be a witness to a deadly crash around 3:45–4:00 a.m.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the owner, or anyone who may be able to identify the owner, to contact Investigator Adam Kumpula at 218-847-2661.

