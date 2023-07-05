MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Today marks the 50th Annual Moorhead 4th of July Fireworks Display. For 43 years the fireworks show was hosted by Minnesota State University Moorhead, but in 2016 the Moorhead Business Association stepped in to continue the tradition.

Sheri Larson, Executive Director of the Moorhead Business Association has made it her job for the last 5 years to bring the spirit of Independence Day to Moorhead. Larson says her goal each year is to put on a bigger and better show. In order to do that, she starts planning for next years celebration, right after this years is finished.

Larson says they have roughly 20 volunteers at the park to make sure spectators stay a safe distance away from where the fireworks are set off.

“We call it the blast zone,” explains Larson.

There are also several local businesses adding to the celebration with 3 VIP parking lots.

Larson exclaims, “With the food trucks and the bounce houses and all the games, and if they can start at 6, that’s awesome!”

Parking at the VIP lots is $10 per carload and the start times vary between 6 pm and 7:30 pm. The fireworks show will start at dusk, between 10:15-10:30 p.m., and will last approximately 25 minutes. Viewers can listen to corresponding patriotic music on BOB 95.1 during the production.

Larson says she’s looked into the new drone and laser shows gaining popularity around the country because it’s important to explore all the options, but she decided to stick with the fireworks to give the community a 25 minute spectacular instead of the 5 to 7 minute routine the new tech offers.

“Everybody thinks that everybody is going to the lakes and that is not true, every year we get more and more people it’s hard to take a head count,” says Larson.

She said even people in Fergus Falls were dialing her up this morning, asking where the best viewing spot in town is for the show tonight!

“I think it’s important for the community, to bring the families out, how fun to bring out and grab your blanket and chairs and watch this wonderful event celebrating Independence Day,” Larson says.

