5 minutes a week is all it could take to help keep your pool clean for the summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pool maintenance experts say it can be as simple as spending 5 minutes a week to help keep your pool clean this summer.

They say maintaining the water chemistry is an important step. It’s recommended to have your water tested regularly. The testing will look at chlorine, PH, alkalinity, and phosphate levels.

“In town, we get a lot of phosphates and that comes from chemical spray people get in their yards, fertilizer, airplanes going over spraying for mosquitos. That all ends up in a pool. A pool is like a magnet and it just sucks it in,” said Bill Ranum, the general manager at Dakota Spas.

Heat can also play a role. It can often deplete the amount of chlorine in a pool, but also causes another issue.

“Evaporation will take water out of your pools,” said Ranum. “You got to make sure to keep the pool full so it’s filtering properly.”

You should also clean the filter. It’s also recommended to get a vacuum to rid your pool of any dirt and debris.

