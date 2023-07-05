Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

5 minutes a week is all it could take to help keep your pool clean for the summer

Pool underwater (generic)
Pool underwater (generic)(Unsplash)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pool maintenance experts say it can be as simple as spending 5 minutes a week to help keep your pool clean this summer.

They say maintaining the water chemistry is an important step. It’s recommended to have your water tested regularly. The testing will look at chlorine, PH, alkalinity, and phosphate levels.

“In town, we get a lot of phosphates and that comes from chemical spray people get in their yards, fertilizer, airplanes going over spraying for mosquitos. That all ends up in a pool. A pool is like a magnet and it just sucks it in,” said Bill Ranum, the general manager at Dakota Spas.

Heat can also play a role. It can often deplete the amount of chlorine in a pool, but also causes another issue.

“Evaporation will take water out of your pools,” said Ranum. “You got to make sure to keep the pool full so it’s filtering properly.”

You should also clean the filter. It’s also recommended to get a vacuum to rid your pool of any dirt and debris.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Red River identified
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into Kansas nightclub crowd; management shares perspective on what happened
Source: Gray News Media
Busy Independence Day for metro fire departments

Latest News

Nancy Brimhall
Woman wanted on felony warrant stabs Otter Tail County deputies
Rush of Fire Calls in FM Metro Overnight
NDT - Jordan Toma Coming to Fargo - July 5
Valley Today Weather – July 5