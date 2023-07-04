Cooking with Cash Wa
Tips for keeping kids safe while using fireworks

(WIBW)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fireworks can be the most exciting part of celebrating the Fourth of July, but when handling your own, you can put yourself and your family at risk for burn injuries, especially young children.

Children under the age of 5 are at the highest risk for burn injuries, so they should never use fireworks. Experts say there are other alternatives to help celebrate safely.

“It’s recommended for some safe alternatives like poppers, confetti poppers, glow sticks, snaps, or things that are less risky,” said Greta Miller, a community life educator for Sanford SafeKids.

If elementary school-aged children are using fireworks like sparklers, they should be under close parental supervision.

“Sparklers specifically burn at 2000 degrees and so about 25% of all burn injuries from sparklers happen specifically in that scenario,” said Miller.

Also, if you have doubts about whether your kid can safely handle fireworks, experts say it may not be the right time.

“It’s also important to note that if someone is questioning if their child is mature enough or old enough to be able to use those, maybe if you are questioning that then that might be a time to wait to reassess until next year,” Miller said.

