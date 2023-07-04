Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

T-Wolves making moves in free agency, sign All-Star Edwards to a five-year extension

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ...
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday the Timberwolves locked in All-Star Anthony Edwards for another five years.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year designated rookie maximum contract extension worth up to $260 million.

Drafted first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards made the 2020 All-Rookie team before making his first All-Star appearance last season.

The Timberwolves also re-signed big man Luka Garza on Monday making him the fourth re-signing for the Timberwolves since free agency opened.

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were the first to come back after their signings were announced on Friday.

The Timberwolves also got help from around the league by signing Shake Milton from the Philidelphia 76ers and Troy Brown Jr., who recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File ambulance graphic
Clothing leads to motorcycle crash in Minnesota
Breanna Ziegler
Fargo mother who prompted amber alert sentenced to five days in jail
Update: Driver facing DUI charges identified after head-on collision near Devil’s Lake
A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday...
Father of 5 dies after falling from nature trail in Oregon
Two-vehicle collision in Grand Forks County results in serious Injuries

Latest News

6:00PM Sports July 3
10:00PM Sports - July 1
6:00PM Sports - July 1
10:00PM Sports - June 30