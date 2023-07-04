Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee day care operator was arrested after police said she left six babies unattended.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Anne Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect. She could face more charges after officials said a 3-month-old baby was also found dead under her watch the same day.

A friend of the 3-month-old’s parents told WSMV it was the baby’s first day at Jordan’s at-home day care in her apartment

The friend said the parents chose Jordan’s apartment as a temporary solution until they found a reputable licensed day care they could send their baby to. They said she came recommended by another friend, who used her briefly until a spot opened somewhere else.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said the mom of the 3-month-old got to Jordan’s apartment the afternoon of April 10 and knocked on the door. Another parent came to pick up their kid and they both found the door to Jordan’s apartment unlocked.

DHS documents said the parents went inside and found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan’s bed.

Police said Jordan found the baby unconscious in a bassinet earlier and attempted CPR, but was unsuccessful. Officials said she then fled and attempted suicide.

Police are continuing to investigate as they wait for an autopsy to be conducted on the 3-month-old.

