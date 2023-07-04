North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality monitoring 3 spills in the past 5 days

RAY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring 3 spills in the past 5 days. The department says a truck accident on July 3 caused roughly 150 barrels of crude oil to spill into a road ditch about 10 miles northwest of Ray.

Meanwhile, roughly 20 gallons of fuel spilled into the Souris River four miles northeast of Velva on July 2 following an excavator accident. A containment boom was put in place to contain the spill.

The Department of Environmental Quality also says 2,290 barrels of produced water was released from a pipeline roughly 14 miles southeast of Tioga last Thursday.

The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak impacted agricultural land.

In all cases, state officials are overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

