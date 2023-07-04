Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality monitoring 3 spills in the past 5 days

Department of Environmental Quality
Department of Environmental Quality(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring 3 spills in the past 5 days. The department says a truck accident on July 3 caused roughly 150 barrels of crude oil to spill into a road ditch about 10 miles northwest of Ray.

Meanwhile, roughly 20 gallons of fuel spilled into the Souris River four miles northeast of Velva on July 2 following an excavator accident. A containment boom was put in place to contain the spill.

The Department of Environmental Quality also says 2,290 barrels of produced water was released from a pipeline roughly 14 miles southeast of Tioga last Thursday.

The company that operates the line, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC says some of the leak impacted agricultural land.

In all cases, state officials are overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File ambulance graphic
Clothing leads to motorcycle crash in Minnesota
Breanna Ziegler
Fargo mother who prompted amber alert sentenced to five days in jail
Update: Driver facing DUI charges identified after head-on collision near Devil’s Lake
A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday...
Father of 5 dies after falling from nature trail in Oregon
Two-vehicle collision in Grand Forks County results in serious Injuries

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How to keep veterans and pets safe from fireworks fright
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ...
T-Wolves making moves in free agency, sign All-Star Edwards to a five-year extension
6:00PM Sports July 3
6:00PM News July 3- Part 3