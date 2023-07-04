Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File ambulance graphic
Clothing leads to motorcycle crash in Minnesota
Breanna Ziegler
Fargo mother who prompted amber alert sentenced to five days in jail
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Red River identified
Update: Driver facing DUI charges identified after head-on collision near Devil’s Lake
A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday...
Father of 5 dies after falling from nature trail in Oregon

Latest News

Texas man, 25, recovering in hospital after 8-year disappearance
Emergency workers rescue riders stuck upside down on carnival ride
Police: Suspect in Philadelphia shooting arrested with bulletproof vest, AR-style rifle
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 before arrest, police say