How to keep veterans and pets safe from fireworks fright

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Don Kranz is and Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran who loves Independence Day because “it‘s a great day of celebration to recognize what our forefathers have done for us, what we stand for.”

And Kranz, like many vets, loves a good Fourth of July fireworks show to celebrate.

That is, if the retired Army National Guardsman knows a display is going to happen.

But if nearby fireworks are let off without veterans expecting them? It can jolt some of them, and take them right back to their days in war zones. They may hit the ground, triggered by that habit when he hears explosions.

”It’s several different thoughts that can race into your head when you hear that sound, and the load of images that can come into your head that you just can’t control,” said Kranz.

“It can cause you to regress to having a bad night, because now you’re going to have night terrors and things you haven’t had for a while.”

“As beautiful as they are, the sounds, smells and shockwaves of fireworks can be triggering for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD,” said Annie Tang, staff psychologist at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital just outside of Chicago. “These can bring up emotional and physiological reactions, and bring up trauma memories from the past, which can bring up intense anxiety and fear.”

Kranz, a married father of four children, said these episodes can also make for some rough times with a veteran’s family.

So, Kranz, the senior vice commander of the Sioux Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars, has this advice for people who like to shoot fireworks:

”If you know you have a veteran who is a neighbor, you can reach out to them and invite them over,” Kranz said. “It might make them more comfortable. If you know they are not comfortable, let them know when you’re going to be doing it so that it doesn’t catch them off guard.”

A growing trend around Independence Day has been for veterans to post signs in the yard saying they are veterans, so neighbors are aware.

Vets have a varying degree of PTSD and reactions to fireworks, Kranz said. One Sioux Falls veteran Dakota News Now — who also served in both Iraq and Afghanistan — reached out to said he was “excited” to see Fourth of July fireworks shows. That vet’s PTSD is “triggered by crowded places” rather than explosives.

Kranz said his PTSD has been under control since his support dog Emily came into his life about a year ago. She had her first brush with fireworks last night.

”She just kind of had this deer-in-headlights look, and she didn’t know what it was or what was coming,” Kranz said. “She’s been exposed to some gunfire. She wasn’t scared of it but she just couldn’t figure it out. Pets are always scared of things they don’t know.”

Vets and pets alike are the crowds to be conscience of for pyrotechnic partiers.

”Fireworks can be very very terrifying to pets,” said Jennifer Nemec, the animal behavior specialist at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. “It’s not too dissimilar from thunderstorms. There’s a lot of pets who have noise phobias. Fireworks just trigger pretty much everything you could imagine with them.”

Nemec said this is especially the case with dogs, who tend to be outside more than cats. Cats don’t have noise phobias, Nemec said, but they do have more dramatic responses to explosives.

So, it should be of no surprise that more pets go missing over the Fourth of July than any other day of the year. They get scared and run away, and Nemec said the Humane Society receives a lot of stray pets — “many scared animals” — on July 4 and the days that follow.

There are easy ways to prevent this, Nemec said.

“First and foremost, you want to keep track of them,” Nemec said. “If you do usually let your dog outside into the yard by themselves — Fourth of July is not the day to be doing that. You want to be outside with them.

“If you usually keep your pet off leash, on the Fourth of July, try to keep them inside. Try to keep them in low stress areas. Use some kind of white noise — sounds to keep them kind of calm.”

Before you do let the dog outside, check your yard’s fences for weak spots, Nemec said, because Independence Day “will be the day the dogs find it.” And just in case that happens, Nemec advises to have the dog’s identification on them.

“I don’t normally have my collars on my pets when they’re in the house,” Nemec said. But, “Fourth of July, they wear them all day, everywhere they go.”

While these instructions should be easy to follow to keep dogs safe, Nemec realizes most dog owners have a difficult time abiding because they want their canines to be a part of their family cookouts and fireworks displays.

But most dogs simply don’t like fireworks and are afraid of them, Nemec said. This could put humans in danger, as well.

“A lot of bites can happen on the Fourth,” Nemec said. “Think about a scared animal. That is when they are going to bite, even if you have friends or relatives over and your pet has been good with them before, being scared of all these fireworks, this could be the day that they bite.”

One bonus reason not to have pets around your Fourth of July fireworks and festivities —

“There’s a lot of foods that we have on these days that can be very bad for them,” Nemec said. “So, it’s really a day when you get their exercise in early. Keep them inside and keep them on leashes and give them their safe spaces.”

------

Note: Almost all forms of fireworks are illegal to use in the Sioux Falls city limits, with the exception of licensed fireworks displays. Any kind of explosive that makes noise or can be projected is prohibited, limiting Sioux Falls fireworks setters to things like sparklers, smoke bombs, and snakes.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Samuel Clemens said that as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the SFPD had received nearly 100 calls since Friday morning about illegal fireworks being ignited. Five tickets had been issued. The SFPD expects “a lot” more calls on Independence Day and will have some officers designated specifically to visit homes where illegal fireworks use had been called in by neighbors.

A ticket for setting illegal fireworks is $107, Clemens said — similar to a speeding ticket. It can be challenged in court.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.