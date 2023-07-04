Footloose Performance Coming Up at The Lights in West Fargo

Get this on your calendar! Footloose is being performed by Stage West at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights beginning July 28th.

To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score (including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For a Hero,” and it’s title song) augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

July 28-30 and August 1-4 at 7:30pm(July 31, rain date if needed) VIP, Reserved, and General Admission Tickets are now available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=182823

