Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand has been Making Dreams Come True for a Decade

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Addie Loerzel was 7 years old when she had her dream granted by the Sunshine Foundation in 2013 and before she even went on her trip she wanted other kids to have their wishes come true too. She came up with the idea of having a Royal Cupcake Stand to raise money to give back to the Sunshine Foundation to help them grant another child’s dream come true.

This year marks 10 years of giving back for Addie and her family. Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand has grown to include many many princesses, and princes, pageant queens, villains and super heroes. From a once a year event to year ‘round parties that include many locations and serve many different purposes from giving children at homeless shelters a birthday party to providing meals at the Ronald McDonald House and so much more. Addie and her family are always coming up with new and creative ways to serve others.

Throughout Covid they organized a drive-thru cupcake stand, Zoom parties, a mobile cupcake stand where the characters waved to the kids in their home from the sidewalk and even individual parties to make the day of a special child. Their giving spirit is contagious and Addie has spread a lot of sunshine with her beautiful smile and continual desire to serve others.

The 10th Anniversary of Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand will be held August 8th from 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM (or cupcakes are sold out) at the First International Bank & Trust located at 865 37th Ave S. Moorhead. With your help they can help make another dream come true!!! visit https://www.facebook.com/addiesroyalcupcakestand/ for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.