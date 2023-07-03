Cooking with Cash Wa
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of Severe South Tonight

Storm Chance Monday Severe
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY-MONDAY:

The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday starts out in te 60s and 70s but we quickly heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for afternoon and evening storms to fire. We are closely monitoring the timing of the cold front as it could bring about severe thunderstorms.

The threat for severe is conditional. We will have the ingredients for severe storms in place, but they might not line up with the timing of the cold front - which is the “triggering” mechanism for the storms, and it depends if we can break the cap (acts like a lid and inhibits storms from growing). We will be closely monitoring through the afternoon.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY (4th OF JULY): The 4th of July is big for outdoor activities, so we will continue to keep an eye on the front and give you any First Alert heads up! At this point, it looks like just some lingering showers/thundershowers for the first half of the 4th across the south and east. Temperatures will be cooler, but still warm in the mid 80s with drier conditions in time for fireworks.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool back down after the 4th of July as cooler high pressure starts to move in behind the cold front. Expect 70s to near 80 for highs to round out the work week. Chances for rain or storms is low.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures start to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

