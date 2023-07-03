United Way School Supply Drive Backpack Pickup

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Having the right supplies to start the school year makes a huge difference the confidence and academic success of a child.

United Way is currently accepting donations to fill this need in our community. Click here for details on how you can contribute.

United Way invites families who need a backpack(s) and school supplies to visit one of their backpack pickup events at the FARGODOME on:

Wednesday, August 2: 4:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, August 3: 4:30-6 p.m.

Friday, August 4: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Details:

• Backpacks and school supplies are available for K-12 students in need who attend school in Cass or Clay counties.

• Event will be a drive-thru format at the FARGODOME parking lot.

• Families will be asked to complete a registration form here if possible, please print and fill out ahead of time. If needed, forms will be available when you arrive.

• Bring a form of ID for each child who will be receiving school supplies, such as a social security card, passport, school ID, insurance card, or report card.

• Families who are unable to attend the distribution events should contact their school district as each school will receive a limited supply of backpacks for these circumstances.

We hope these supplies give your child(ren) a great start to the 2023 school year!

For questions, please reach out to our team at unitedway@unitedwaycassclay.org.

