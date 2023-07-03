Potential charges for person who shot at mosquito control plane in Kindred

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating after it got a report of a person who shot at a mosquito control plane in Kindred.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but the Sheriff says potential charges are possible for the person responsible.

The Sheriff is working with the FAA in the investigation.

Valley News Live is expecting more details later this afternoon.

