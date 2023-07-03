Cooking with Cash Wa
Potential charges for person who shot at mosquito control plane in Kindred

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating after it got a report of a person who shot at a mosquito control plane in Kindred.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but the Sheriff says potential charges are possible for the person responsible.

The Sheriff is working with the FAA in the investigation.

Valley News Live is expecting more details later this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

