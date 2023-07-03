Cooking with Cash Wa
Possible drowning victim’s body pulled from Lake Lomond in Bagley

It was reported that the man jumped off a swimming raft and was not seen since.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BAGLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 20-year-old man’s body was pulled from Lake Lomond in Bagley after it was reported to authorities that he may have drowned.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they got the call around 8:15 p.m. Someone reported that 20-year-old Derek Vanscott McCann, of Bagley, had jumped off of a swimming raft and into the water. He had not been seen thereafter.

About three hours later and an extensive search by the Clearwater County Dive Team, McCann’s body was found in about 18 feet of water.

The University of North Dakota’s Forensic Pathology Center is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

