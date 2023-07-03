Mosquitos season sent into overdrive following recent rainfall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Mosquito season is amping up and conditions are expected to get worse before they become better, according to Cass County Vector Control.

They say they are expecting more mosquito hatching to happen as early as this week.

The summer started out a little dry, but with some areas recently getting up to 4 inches of rain, the mosquito progression was sent into overdrive. Malaria was recently discovered in the US, but the Cass County Vector Control Director says there’s no need to worry about the disease reaching our area.

“Malaria would be exceptionally rare in the upper great plains, the Fargo area. That’s something that wouldn’t absolutely expect. It’s a tropical parasite,” he said.

Although, he says West Nile has been discovered in Grand Forks County and it’s only expected to eventually be found in the FM area.

You can protect yourself by using a repellent with DEET, which is approved by the EPA.

