Landon’s Light Blood Drive July 27th

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -You can be the hope a family needs when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. Join Landon’s Light Foundation as they partner with Vitalant for a blood drive Thursday, July 27th from 1:00-6:00 p.m.at the DoubleTree by Hilton.  

Every summer, the number of blood donations drop because fewer donors are available. Schedule a summer blood donation at the Landon’s Light Blood Drive and you could help give a pediatric patient the strength they need to keep fighting. To schedule an appointment, please call/text Jessica at 701.318.4896 or go to https://donors.vitalant.org and use sponsor code: landonslight 

Landon’s Light Mission: We directly support children battling a medical condition such as cancer and provide financial assistance to organizations benefiting children in similar situations. We also inspire children to grow academically and in their faith and physical well-being through scholarships and sponsorships. Learn more at https://landonslight.org/

