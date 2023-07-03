Scattered Thunderstorms to Start the 4th of July

4th OF JULY FORECAST:

This morning, folks in southeastern ND are waking up to some rain and thunderstorms. The chance for any severe is quite low. There is, however, frequent lightning and areas of heavy rainfall potential as rainfall rates at times may exceed 1″ per hour.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s for most with a few in the 50s along the International border where skies have been clearer.

Rain and thundershowers will shift east-northeast through the morning and into the early afternoon hours.

By the lunch hour, scattered showers and storms will be shifting east across MN with perhaps a few lingering showers in eastern ND. With mainly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the 60s for the lunch hour before warming into the 70s for most by the mid-afternoon.

An area of showers and storms looks to redevelop during the peak heating of the afternoon from southeastern ND up through the central Valley and into northern MN. These showers and storms will also be shifting east tonight.

In time for fireworks tonight, most of the rain and rumbles will be clearing out, but we can’t rule out lingering showers in our eastern counties of MN. Elsewhere, temperatures by dusk will be falling back into the 50s in northeastern ND and 60s across the south. There will be a mix of clear skies and exiting cloud cover.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool back down after the 4th of July as cooler high pressure starts to move in behind the cold front. Expect 70s for highs to round out the work week. Chances for rain or storms is low to round out the week.

WEEKEND: Temperatures start to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

