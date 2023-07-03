Cooking with Cash Wa
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Over the Weekend(Madison Newman)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clearbrook, M.N. - On the afternoon of July 1st the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office took a call informing them of a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Clearwater Lake Road and Lumberjack Rd NW in Sinclair Township.

Officers from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearbrook/Gonvick Police Department along with the Clearbrook Fire Department and Bagley Sanford Ambulance responded to the location. It was reported that a deer had run on to the road and was hit by a motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Michael Allen Paulson of Clearbrook. Paulson was brought to the Bagley Sanford Medical Center where he was treated and released. The passenger on the motorcycle, 57-year-old Larae Lynn Martine, also from Clearbrook, passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Sanford Bagley Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, North Memorial Air Med and the Clearbrook Fire Department.

