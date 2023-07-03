Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Department Responds to a Reported Robbery

A police car.
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of 22nd St. S. in the early morning hours of July 2.

The victim was sitting in his parked car when a man approached and tapped on the window with a handgun and asked the victim to open the window. The victim opened his window and the suspect demanded his wallet and phone. The suspect ran away after the victim handed over the items.

Officers searched the area for the man and the items, but were not able to find either.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

