Clothing leads to motorcycle crash in Minnesota

File ambulance graphic
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEAR PRINCETON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after a motorcycle crash involving a piece of clothing getting caught in the bike.

The state patrol says on Sunday, July 2 they responded to the crash along Hwy. 169 near Princeton around 10:45 p.m.

Authorities say a piece of clothing got caught in the back tire of the motorcycle, forcing the driver to lay the bike down, eventually blocking a lane of traffic.

The 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was on the bike and no other vehicle was involved.

