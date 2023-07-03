Burning Restrictions Lifted in Time for 4th of July Festivities in Some Northeast MN Counties

Northeast MN (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lifting burning restrictions in Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties, effective Monday, July 3 at 6 p.m. Recent rain has reduced, although not eliminated, wildfire risk in northeast Minnesota.

This will lift restrictions on fireworks lit on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your local community for any additional restrictions); campfires; and burning permits for brush or yard waste.

This aligns with recent changes made by the U.S. Forest Service for the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the National Park Service for Voyagers National Park, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for their respective tribal lands.

Minnesotans are encouraged to stay alert as fire danger can change quickly with a few warm or windy days. According to Karen Harrison, wildfire prevention specialist, “While conditions have improved, we’re not fully out of the woods with fire danger this summer. It’s still important for people to follow wildfire prevention tips such as proper campfire safety, using caution with fireworks, and checking fire danger before doing any burning.”

Harrison suggests playing it safe by being cautious and keeping safety top of mind.

Ignite fireworks away from dry grasses or other flammable material.

Be safe with campfires ( mndnr.gov/wildfire/prevention/campfiresafety.html ). Keep it small (3 feet in diameter by 3 feet in height or smaller) and in an established fire ring. Never leave it unattended and drown-stir-repeat until it’s out cold before leaving. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Make sure OHVs have a spark arrestor and try to park on pavement or gravel, when possible, to avoid igniting a wildfire.

The DNR will continue to monitor conditions and will adjust county-specific burning restrictions as necessary. The health and safety of the public and firefighters is paramount. Check the fire danger and burning restrictions map for up-to-date information at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

