Update: Driver facing DUI charges identified after head-on collision near Devil’s Lake

By Reed Gregory and Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old man faces DUI charges after he crashed into a car head-on near Devil’s Lake.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Pi Cu, of Devils Lake, was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris going northbound on ND Highway 57, about 6 miles south of Devils Lake.

The Toyota crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an 18-year-old female in a Jeep traveling southbound.

Following the collision, the Toyota came to a stop on the east shoulder, while the Jeep came to a stop on the west shoulder.

18-year-old Rhiannon Houle, of Devils Lake, and Cu were taken to St. Alexius in Devils Lake for initial medical care and later transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Both sustained serious injuries. Authorities say Houle was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

