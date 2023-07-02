Cooking with Cash Wa
One facing DUI charges after head on collision near Devil’s Lake

By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35 Year old male faces DUI charges after he crashed into a car head on near Devil’s Lake.

The male was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris, and was traveling northbound on ND Highway 57, about 6 miles south of Devils Lake.

The Toyota crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with an 18-year-old female in a Jeep traveling southbound.

Following the collision, the Toyota came to a stop on the east shoulder, while the Jeep came to a stop on the west shoulder.

All individuals involved were taken to St. Alexius in Devils Lake for initial medical care and later transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

