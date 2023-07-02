Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nielsville

(MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, at approximately 6:25 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 302 Spokely Ave N, Nielsville.

The fire led to the destruction of two Quonset buildings and their contents.

The Nielsville, Ada, Beltrami, Buxton, Climax, Crookston, Halstad, Hendrum, Shelly, and Perley Fire Depts. all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries stemming from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Valley News Live will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Jorgenson
Man charged with murder of Roseau woman in what prosecutor calls ‘horrific case’
West Fargo crash
Update: Driver accused of running red light charged in deadly crash
Breanna Ziegler
Fargo mother who prompted amber alert sentenced to five days in jail
Handcuffs
Several Minor In Consumption citations issued in Cass County
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash

Latest News

10-year-old Prior Lake boy to compete in races at Elko Speedway
One facing DUI charges after head on collision near Devil’s Lake
Moorhead Police
Moorhead Police Department recognized as leader among state law enforcement agencies
10:00PM News July 1 - Part 2