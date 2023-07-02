Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nielsville

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, at approximately 6:25 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 302 Spokely Ave N, Nielsville.

The fire led to the destruction of two Quonset buildings and their contents.

The Nielsville, Ada, Beltrami, Buxton, Climax, Crookston, Halstad, Hendrum, Shelly, and Perley Fire Depts. all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries stemming from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Valley News Live will provide updates as they become available.

