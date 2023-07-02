Moorhead Police Department recognized as leader among state law enforcement agencies

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead announced on social media on Saturday that its Police Department has been recognized by the League of Minnesota Cities as a leader among state law enforcement agencies in improving the health, well-being, and safety of police officers, agencies, and the communities they serve.

Over 300 Minnesota police departments were part of the study done by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT) and 31, including the City of Moorhead Police Department, were selected for further review to identify successful evidence-based risk management practices.

In a communication, the LMCIT said, “During the analysis, we found the Moorhead Police Department among the best-performing police departments in Minnesota regarding the frequency and severity of liability and workers’ compensation claims.”

“We are pleased the City of Moorhead Police Department continually demonstrates leadership and innovation in many areas, including strides to improve the overall health and safety of our community and each other,” said City Manager Dan Mahli.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.