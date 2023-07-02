10-year-old Prior Lake boy to compete in races at Elko Speedway

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) - Just like the older professionals, Thomas Poretsky puts on his race suit one leg at a time. And even at the young age of ten, he sees his passion for racing as an inspiration.

“One, I just like to drive. Second, the fact that I’m inspiring someone to do something,” Thomas Poretsky said.

Despite the dangers, Thomas Poretsky has the full support of both parents.

“I love to hear him turn the engine on and see him going off, but I also know, that as a parent, it’s really scary,” Mary Poretsky, Thomas’ mom, said.

“Life is dangerous. Being a couch potato can hurt you. So, yes I worry for him, but we’ve got a great team backing us here,” said Solomon Poretsky, Thomas’ dad.

Thomas Poretsky’s Number 8 race car is a souped-up go-cart with a fiberglass shell, but at speeds approaching 60 miles an hour, he admits it can be scary at times.

“It can be,” Thomas Poretsky said. “Rely that the car works. And if not, there’s always somebody to help you on the track.”

Thomas Poretsky has an unusual racing pedigree: His mom is Native American and his dad is Jewish.

So, on his race car, he has stickers of the Israeli flag and his mom’s Arizona tribal nation.

“I want him to succeed. I want him to do well. I’m a hundred percent behind him,” Mary Poretsky said.

“I’m his dad. I’m here to love him, I’m here to support him. But if I push him, there’s no love,” Solomon Poretsky said.

Thomas will be competing in a pair of 9-mile long races Saturday afternoon at Elko Speedway, south of the Twin Cities.

