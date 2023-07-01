Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash
Fargo Park Board Special Meeting on June 30, 2023.
Fargo Park Board terminates executive director
Joseph Jorgenson
Man charged with murder of Roseau woman in what prosecutor calls ‘horrific case’
The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reject President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
“This sucks”: Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling
Wedding day search
Missing dog found after it runs away on Dilworth couple’s wedding day

Latest News

Wahpeton Woman Pleads Guilty to Burning House Down
Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling
Breanna Ziegler
Fargo mother who prompted amber alert sentenced to five days in jail
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke