“This sucks”: Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Friday morning, the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan with a 6-3 vote.

The plan would have allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 dollars in debt and was estimated to cost more than $400 billion.

The program has been blocked since the 8th U.S. Circuit court of appeals issued a temporary hold in October.

Biden said at a press conference on Friday afternoon, “Today the supreme court sided with them. I believe the court’s decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake, was wrong.”

With all the back and forth discussions, many students have been left confused, even if it doesn’t affect them, Like Abby Leier.

“I don’t have student loans,” Leier said. “But I can understand how other people would be upset about the ruling and the decision.”

And while some may not be feeling the impact, other local students like Hailei Paulus, are.

“I did plan on taking out student loans next year so that really sucks for me because now I will for sure have to pay them off and I will not get them forgiven, which is great,” Paulus said.

North Dakota senators have started weighing in.

John Hoeven said in a statement, “President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation is not a solution to the issue of college affordability, and it is unfair to ask taxpayers who already paid off their loans or who did not go to college to cover this cost.”

Kevin Cramer’s statement said, “Today’s ruling rightly struck down the Biden administration’s illegal forgiveness scheme and prevented american taxpayers from paying for loans they never took out in the first place.”

Despite the court’s ruling, President Biden announced he’s working on a different plan to offer some relief.

“This new path is legally sound, it’s gonna take longer. But in my view, it’s the best path that remains to providing for as many borrowers as possible,” Biden said at the press conference.

Debt relief or not, Paulus said she’s hoping something changes.

“I mean this sucks,” Paulus said. “We’re spending so much money to get educated for what feels like nothing because people have not been able to find jobs or actually use their degree for what they want to use it for.”

