Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Several Minor In Consumption citations issued in Cass County

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Advocacy groups response to Killeen Police Department prostitution sting leading to a dozen people arrested)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY (Valley News Live) - A search warrant in Cass County has led to several Minor In Consumption citations on Friday, June 30th.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office noticed several vehicles creating a traffic hazard on 6th Street East in Horace.

As the deputy tried contacting the homeowner, several individuals appearing to be under 21 years of age, and holding alcoholic beverages ran from the residence.

Police say the homeowner and several partygoers were uncooperative with deputies, and a search warrant was obtained to further the investigation.

Approximately 80 people were detained and 30 people were issued citations for Minor in Consumption.

Police say there was a hit-and-run crash stemming from this incident that involved no injuries.

According to police, there will be a report sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for the hit-and-run crash as well as the MIC citations.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Fargo Police Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This case remains under investigation currently.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash
Fargo Park Board Special Meeting on June 30, 2023.
Fargo Park Board terminates executive director
Joseph Jorgenson
Man charged with murder of Roseau woman in what prosecutor calls ‘horrific case’
The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reject President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
“This sucks”: Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling
Wedding day search
Missing dog found after it runs away on Dilworth couple’s wedding day

Latest News

Wahpeton Woman Pleads Guilty to Burning House Down
Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling
10:00PM Sports - June 30
10:00PM News June 30 - Part 2