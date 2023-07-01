Several Minor In Consumption citations issued in Cass County

CASS COUNTY (Valley News Live) - A search warrant in Cass County has led to several Minor In Consumption citations on Friday, June 30th.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office noticed several vehicles creating a traffic hazard on 6th Street East in Horace.

As the deputy tried contacting the homeowner, several individuals appearing to be under 21 years of age, and holding alcoholic beverages ran from the residence.

Police say the homeowner and several partygoers were uncooperative with deputies, and a search warrant was obtained to further the investigation.

Approximately 80 people were detained and 30 people were issued citations for Minor in Consumption.

Police say there was a hit-and-run crash stemming from this incident that involved no injuries.

According to police, there will be a report sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for the hit-and-run crash as well as the MIC citations.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Fargo Police Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This case remains under investigation currently.

