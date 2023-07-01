Red River Valley Fair changes grandstand bag policy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The RRVF Grandstand will now have a clear bag policy. They say only clear, transparent bags or small clutch bags will be allowed in. All purses and bags larger than a clutch will need to be brought back to a vehicle or have other arrangements made. Exceptions will be granted for diaper bags or medically necessary bags.

The fair runs July 7 - 16, 2023. To view the full new policy, click here.

