Red River Valley Fair changes grandstand bag policy

Grandstand bag policy
Grandstand bag policy(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The RRVF Grandstand will now have a clear bag policy. They say only clear, transparent bags or small clutch bags will be allowed in. All purses and bags larger than a clutch will need to be brought back to a vehicle or have other arrangements made. Exceptions will be granted for diaper bags or medically necessary bags.

The fair runs July 7 - 16, 2023. To view the full new policy, click here.

