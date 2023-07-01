Cooking with Cash Wa
Mini roundabout likely coming to “confusion corner” in Grand Forks

The estimated cost for the project is around $1.6 million.
(MGN Online)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some good news for drivers in the Northern Valley.

Grand Forks officials say a mini roundabout is likely coming to the intersection of Belmont Rd., S. 5th St. and Division Ave. -- often called “confusion corner” by folks on the south side of town.

Ideas to improve the intersection date back 2018.

A final concept is expected to be decided on later this summer.

The estimated cost for the project is around $1.6 million and it’s expected to be built next year.

