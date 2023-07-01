Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.(KSAT)
By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver was unloading the marble slabs Wednesday when the load became unstable and fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim worked for Unison Transport and was alone at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now looking into what went wrong.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash
Fargo Park Board Special Meeting on June 30, 2023.
Fargo Park Board terminates executive director
Joseph Jorgenson
Man charged with murder of Roseau woman in what prosecutor calls ‘horrific case’
Wedding day search
Missing dog found after it runs away on Dilworth couple’s wedding day
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
More than 900 people arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police around France
Pharmacy burned during protests around France
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul