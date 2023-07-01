Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash
Fargo Park Board Special Meeting on June 30, 2023.
Fargo Park Board terminates executive director
Joseph Jorgenson
Man charged with murder of Roseau woman in what prosecutor calls ‘horrific case’
The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reject President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
“This sucks”: Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling
Wedding day search
Missing dog found after it runs away on Dilworth couple’s wedding day

Latest News

Wahpeton Woman Pleads Guilty to Burning House Down
Students in F-M area react to Supreme Court’s Student Loan Forgiveness ruling
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets