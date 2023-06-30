Warm Weekend with Isolated Storms

THIS EVENING:

This afternoon, temperatures warmed up into the 70s and 80s with light north winds generally under 10 mph. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds are around again this heading into this evening. A spotty sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out southwest this evening but most of the activity is out west with isolated thunderstorms. Across the Valley, we expect quiet conditions tonight and through the overnight hours!

Skies remain clear overnight as fair-weather cumulus clouds dissipate. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the 50s and low 60s with calm wind.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Temperatures will be warming back up a bit more with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon, perhaps into the low 90s for some. Sunday will be the warmest day by just a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and a dry first weekend of July!

MONDAY - TUESDAY (4th OF JULY): The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday heats up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for afternoon and evening storms to fire. We are closely monitoring the timing of the cold front as it could bring about severe thunderstorms. The 4th of July is big for outdoor activities, so we will continue to keep an eye on the front and give you any First Alert heads up! At this point, it looks like just some lingering showers/thundershowers for the first half of the 4th across the south and east with drier conditions in time for fireworks.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool back down after the 4th of July as cooler high pressure starts to move in behind the cold front. Expect 70s to near 80 for highs to round out the work week. Chances for rain or storms is low.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures start to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

