Two hurt in Cass County side-by-side crash

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after a one vehicle crash in Cass County Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 16, south of Horace.

Officials say the side-by-side, driven by 19-year old Kole Kraft, went airborne after entering a field approach and ultimately crashed. They say there was another person in the side-by-side and that both were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no citations have been given and alcohol is not being investigated as a factor in the crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

