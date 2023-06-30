Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Two hurt in Cass County side-by-side crash

It happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 16, south of Horace.
(Arizona's Family)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after a one vehicle crash in Cass County Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 16, south of Horace.

Officials say the side-by-side, driven by 19-year old Kole Kraft, went airborne after entering a field approach and ultimately crashed. They say there was another person in the side-by-side and that both were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no citations have been given and alcohol is not being investigated as a factor in the crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo crash
Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo
Breanna Ziegler (left) Beatris Decoteau
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old found safe
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash
Wedding day search
Missing dog found after it runs away on Dilworth couple’s wedding day
Plane crash graphic
UPDATE: Identity of man who died in Polk Co. airplane crash is released

Latest News

Fireworks restrictions in place as Minnesota DNR advises safety over holiday weekend
NewsDakota
Man injured, facing charges after crash on I94 near Valley City
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: Authorities name 18-year-old killed in rural Clay County crash
Golden Drive Homeless Kids BBQ Fundraiser
Golden Drive Homeless Kids hosts BBQ fundraiser