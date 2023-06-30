Red River Women’s Clinic seeing 10-15% more patients each month since Dobbs decision

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

This morning, a group of power house reproductive rights advocates gathered at the Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead to talk about what has changed for them in the past year since the Dobbs decision. They discussed everything from the big losses to the little wins, and what needs to be done moving forward to protect access to reproductive care in a post-Roe world.

“And we’re not gonna stop fighting until it’s accessible everywhere,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says. “The governor and I are very clear on what our goal is, which is to make sure that Minnesota remains a place where people can access abortion care.”

The RRWC spent 20 years in Fargo, until the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade with the Dobbs decision last year.

Executive Director of the RRWC, Tami Kromenaker says, “For many years we were shouting from the rooftops, they’re going to overturn Roe, they’re going to overturn Roe and nobody thought that would happen.”

That’s when they moved across the river, to their new location in Moorhead.

Across the U.S. more and more legislation has gone into place to ban abortion, including trigger laws. And just two months ago, Republican Governor and now Presidential Candidate, Doug Burgum signed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans into law. The bill bans most abortions, keeping an exception for rape and incest, but limiting it to the first six weeks of pregnancy.

“We’re surrounded, on all sides virtually, by states where abortion is effectively banned, and so that means clinics like the Red River Women’s Clinic really have to step up,” explains U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

According to lawmakers, Minnesota providers are now performing 36% more abortions per month than before Dobbs. The RRWC reports seeing about a 10-15% increase in patients per month since Dobbs, but now they’re seeing license plates from states as far away as Texas.

Kromenaker says even if North Dakota were to start allowing abortions again, she wouldn’t move the clinic back. Staff at the clinic agree, their new location provides more safety and comfortability for themselves and their patients.

In contrast with the laws in North Dakota, this past January, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a broad abortion rights bill into law, taking a big step to ensure people in the state will always have access to abortion.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.