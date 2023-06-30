Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota, Minnesota colleges respond to Affirmative Action ruling

The tool for hiring was not common in the states
The Supreme Court ruling says that using race in and of itself is not constitutionally...
The Supreme Court ruling says that using race in and of itself is not constitutionally permissible for college admissions under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.(16 News Now)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, Thursday. The high court ruled 6-3 that it is unconstitutional to consider race as a determining factor in college admissions.

Ballotpedia estimates less than 20% of public universities across the country use affirmative action in admissions. It’s more common in selective, private schools, as a way to help diversify their campuses and provide more opportunities to people from underrepresented backgrounds.

North Dakota State University said they are aware of the court’s decision and are looking into it, with assistance from the Attorney General’s office. However, NDSU does not use race as a factor in admissions decisions.

The University of Minnesota does use affirmative action on at least some of the campuses. They released a statement, saying: “The Office of Admissions remains steadfast in our commitment to inclusion and access to remove barriers to higher education and to ensure that all members of our community have equitable access to the university and its resources. We appreciate your patience as the university evaluates the decisions and communicates the changes that will be required.”

John L. Hoffman, the President of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, released a statement to Valley News Live. It reads:

“Earlier today, the U.S. Supreme Court ended affirmative action—the consideration of students’ racial classification—in college and university admissions selection processes. As open access institutions, this ruling does not affect our admissions decisions at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, but it is a decision with widespread consequences at colleges and universities across the country.

Today’s decision overturning affirmative action was about a tool historically used to achieve equity, not about the goal of equity itself. BSU and NTC remain firmly committed to achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion in all of its forms. We do this because we believe that all students can excel at our institutions, and we also believe that increasing diversity on our campuses enhances the transformative learning experience for all our students.

Be assured that at BSU and NTC, our goals to advance holistic student success and diversity, equity, and inclusion remain as strong as ever.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo crash
Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: 18-year-old woman dies at scene of crash in rural Clay County
Breanna Ziegler (left) Beatris Decoteau
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old found safe
Plane crash graphic
UPDATE: Identity of man who died in Polk Co. airplane crash is released
GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County

Latest News

Laser pointed at Sanford medical helicopter in Fargo
Man injured after tire explosion recovering slowly
Eric Crabtree
“Everything changed on Monday,”: Man injured after tire explosion recovering slowly
Jamestown man changes plea in bicyclist fatality