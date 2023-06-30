Man injured, facing charges after crash on I94 near Valley City

Cooking with Cash Wa
NewsDakota
NewsDakota(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt Friday morning after a crash on Interstate 94 involving a semi and a pickup pulling a pontoon trailer.

It happened around 9 a.m. east of Valley City, near exit 294.

Troopers say the pickup was in the passing lane, when the trailer struck the side of the semi and the driver lost control.

The pickup driver was hurt and is facing charges. The semi driver was not hurt.

