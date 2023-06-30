Cooking with Cash Wa
Laser pointed at Sanford medical helicopter in Fargo

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health says a laser was pointed at one of its AirMed helicopters near Hector International Airport early Thursday morning.

Hospital officials and police say there’s not much information that can be shared at this point, other than no one was hurt and the FAA will investigate.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

