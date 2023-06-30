Cooking with Cash Wa
Jamestown man changes plea in bicyclist fatality

(MGN Online)
By Steve Urness
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man has changed his plea to guilty to negligent homicide after hitting and killing a bicyclist last June.

As part of the agreement, a leaving the scene of a crash involving death charge was dropped against 79-year-old James Lees.

The parents of the victim filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Lees in November. They are asking for a jury trial and damages of or exceeding $150,000 on two counts in the death of their son, 20-year-old Timothy St. John of Northbrook, Illinois.

The crash happened on June 19 of 2022 on State Highway 20 about ten miles north of Jamestown.

Highway Patrol said Lees hit St. John and left the scene, but returned to find St. John dead. Lees is set to be sentenced in September.

