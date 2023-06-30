Heating up into the Holiday Weekend

FRIDAY MORNING:

This morning we are sitting just along average with our low temperatures this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies are mostly cloud in the southern and western valley, and clear in the North an East. In other words, It is a beautiful morning with calm winds so go out and enjoy it!

By afternoon, we warm up into the 70s and 80s with calming winds. Mostly sunny conditions persist outside of the spotty showers to round out the work week. Very pleasant conditions to wrap up the week ad last day of June!

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Temperatures will be warming back up a bit more with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon, perhaps into the low 90s for some. Sunday will be the warmest day by just a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and a dry first weekend of July!

MONDAY - TUESDAY (4th OF JULY): The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday heats up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for evening storms to fire. We are closely monitoring the timing of the cold front for if the better chance for thunderstorms will take place on Monday night or Tuesday (Independence Day), or if the front stalls and brings storms for some of us both days. The 4th of July is so big for outdoor activities, so we will continue to keep an eye on the front and give you any First Alert heads up!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool back down after the 4th of July as cooler high pressure starts to move in behind the cold front. Expect 70s to near 80 for highs to round out the work week. Chances for rain or storms is low.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures start to warm back up into the 80s with the possibility for rain and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

