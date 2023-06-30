Golden Drive Homeless Kids hosts BBQ fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Golden Drive Homeless Kids is hosting a BBQ fundraiser to help children in need in our community.

It’s happening Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at the Cash Wise on 13th Avenue South in Fargo. You can get a hot dog, brat, chips and a soda or water for a $5 donation.

You can stop by Cash Wise, or call ahead to make a larger order. They say no order is too big if you want to grab lunch for the whole office. Call 701-850-7362 if you’d like to order ahead.

Meals are available from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. each day. All proceeds benefit homeless kids in our local communities.

