FEA says: Fargo School Board trying to get rid of protected times is frustrating teachers

Fargo Public Schools
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Education Association sent a press release out saying, teachers are frustrated as the Fargo School Board tries to get rid of protected times.

They say, at the June 28 meeting, the Fargo Board of Education cut off discussions with teachers on the topics of teacher workday and salary. The meeting was held to negotiate the contract for the teachers of FPS. The association says, despite many positive movements on other key issues, they are frustrated their pleas for protecting time before and after school to help prepare for the day are going unheard.

“We are still making progress on the two remaining topics, but the voice of educators who are burned out and pleading for the time they need to plan quality lessons for our students is being silenced,” said Grant Kraft, President of the Fargo Education Association. “We have met for nearly 100 hours, but Wednesday night was the first time we have exchanged salary proposals. Now the Board is insisting that we accept their proposal which removes protected times at the start and end of the school day in order to continue discussing salaries. We can get to an agreement that will be good for students, teachers, and administrators, but we have to focus on solutions, not ultimatums.”

At the end of the session, the FEA says the Board didn’t agree with their request to add another date to continue the discussion on contracts. The FEA says they asked the Board for more time to get feedback from a broader sampling of teachers before responding to the Board.

