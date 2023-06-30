Fargo Park Board terminates executive director

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After review of a four-month performance improvement plan, the Fargo Park Board has voted to terminate Executive Director Dave Leker.

Park Board members were split on the decision, voting 3-2 for termination. Board members Jerry Rostad, Vicki Dawson and Dawn Morgan voted to terminate Leker. Board members Aaron Hill and Joe Deutsch voted against termination.

Leker was hired as the Executive Director in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board member Aaron Hill noted that this was a hard time to start a new job and a difficult period to lead any organization. Hill said he was in favor of completing Leker’s performance improvement plan.

“Given the time frame he’s been in this position and given the difficulties he’s had to face, I think it’s too early and too soon to say ‘thanks for playing, see you later,’” Hill said at the special board meeting on June 30.

Jerry Rostad said he believes the board has been very gracious in giving Leker two-and-a-half years to meet or exceed expectations of the executive director job description. He adds there are still many areas where Leker is not meeting expectations.

“We have to separate our personal friendships and objectively evaluate performance and that sometimes is hard,” Rostad said. “Sometimes the right decision is the hard decision.”

Board President Dawn Morgan commented that Leker is “really really good at his job,” but she feels what’s missing is the leadership and the vision.

Vicki Dawson commended Leker’s hard work and dedication to the Fargo Park District, noting he’s been with the district for a lot of years and has put his hands on many projects. She adds that Leker is “a likeable guy, friendly and personable.”

“The easy route would be for me to sit here and say we tried and we gave Dave some goals and action items to complete over the last few months,” Dawson said. “I could merely accept his report and move on. It’d be the easy thing to do but it wouldn’t be the right thing to do. The right thing is to step up and admit, as much as we’d like Dave to be the right person for this job, he isn’t.”

Leker’s employment is terminated immediately, though his contract says he will receive a year payout. The Park Board voted unanimously to appoint the Deputy Director as the interim leader for the Park District until further action can be taken at the July board meeting.

According to the Park District website, Leker has been with the Fargo Park District since 1999, previously serving as the Deputy Director and the Parks Director.

