Creating a safe environment for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients on the 4th of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Independence Day is almost here and celebrations will be kicking off across the country as early as this weekend. Some 4th of July traditions may present challenges for people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Large crowds and fireworks can sometimes cause stress or confusion for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Going into the holiday, there are plenty of ways to care for loved ones while also including them in patriotic activities.

Carla Thielbar knows a lot about being a caregiver. In 2019, Thielbar lost her mother to younger-onset Alzheimer’s after living with the disease for 13 years.

Thielbar’s family faced many challenges as caregivers, but there are still some great ways to have a positive experience during the holiday season with someone living with dementia.

“If you can keep those routines in place even though things are different because there’s a special occasion, that helps a person to have a more stable evening and keeps any problems from popping up,” Thielbar explained.

Every person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia is affected by the same circumstances, but it’s always good to keep in mind when something may trigger a response.

“I would say for any season that is different or there’s a special occasion where you’re going to be going to events or there will be more people than usual to always prepare the people that you’re going to be around for maybe some different behaviors that your loved one has been exhibiting so that they’re not taken aback by that,” Thielbar said.

Fireworks are one of the common things that could trigger someone with dementia, typically military veterans. One helpful practice would be avoiding certain activities or leaving early from events.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach, so caregivers should tailor their care to their loved ones and prepare themselves for the day as well.

“Let go of some expectations of traditions you might have had in the past, to give yourself grace, to be flexible with how the day will go, and to not have an idea or a plan necessarily that’s cemented in place and to just kind of allow the day to go as it is for what your loved one needs who has dementia,” Thielbar said.

It can be difficult to manage the needs of your loved one as well as your own, but Thielbar said that it’s important to remember you’re not alone and people are willing to help.

“We want them to be able to reach out to us. Caregiver health is a huge issue, especially in South Dakota,” Thielbar said. “So many times you’re putting everything into caring for your loved one that you’re not necessarily taking care of yourself. So often when you’re caregiving for somebody with Alzheimer’s or dementia, it feels really lonely, it feels really isolating.”

Thielbar started at the South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association as a volunteer and when a position opened up, she joined the staff as a way to support families who are going through what her family went through. In July, she will have been employed at the South Dakota chapter for two years.

“Also, follow their cues as well when you know that they need to have a change of venue or they need to rest,” Thielbar said.

Her mother was diagnosed at just 50 years old. Thielbar’s family had ongoing traditions for their 4th of July celebrations, so her mother never had any issues with fireworks, but others still do. It all depends on the individual.

The Alzheimer’s Association has plenty of resources for families with a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, including a 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900. You can also learn more on their website.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, another advocacy group, offered some tips to families caring for a loved one with dementia. They recommend avoiding fireworks displays altogether or at least having a plan if your loved one experiences fear or anxiety from fireworks, such as having a noise machine or other soothing background sounds.

